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Under a stained-glass domed ceiling in downtown Seattle, this “The Lord of the Rings” concert is paying tribute to 13 of Howard Shore’s iconic pieces on strings
By Charlie Maudsley,7 days ago
Seattle has been listening to The Lord of the Rings beyond the cinema for more than two decades: in July 2004, Howard Shore conducted the Seattle Symphony Orchestra in performances of his The Lord of the Rings Symphony at Benaroya Hall. Now, Candlelight: The Lord of the Rings puts selections from the trilogy’s music in the hands of a local string quartet.
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