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Man indicted for 2024 shooting at Lynchburg restaurant
By Pat Thomas,8 days ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg grand jury has indicted a man for a shooting at a restaurant in 2024, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison. After a nearly two-year investigation by the Lynchburg Police Department, Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kelsey Parrish convened a special grand jury to consider evidence and determine if charges should proceed from the shooting at the former BeeBee’s Spot Restaurant on Fort Avenue.