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Apple details HomeView biometric security as anti-spoofing safeguards emerge
By Abhishek Jadhav,8 days ago
Apple has detailed a new security architecture for its HomeView smart home display that processes facial and voice biometrics separately from the main operating system. This allows the device to recognize household members without using Face ID. HomeView can switch between personalized profiles for up to six household members using...