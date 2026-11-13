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South Korea adds passkeys to updated personal data security guidance
By Abhishek Jadhav,8 days ago
South Korea’s privacy regulator has added passkeys to its official guidance on protecting personal information. The update recognizes passwordless authentication among the options organizations can use to protect access to personal information. The Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) published the revised guidance that increased the number of authentication methods...