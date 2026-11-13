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Austin Cindric Flew Around Robert Noaker In A Final-Laps Duel To Win The Inaugural Veterans Day Classic For The Air Force
By Jerry Jordan,8 days ago
The first Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic came down to the final five minutes Wednesday night at Daytona International Speedway, where pole winner Austin Cindric and Robert Noaker swapped the lead three times in the final nine minutes before Cindric flew around the Ryan Blaney-Substitute driver for the pass that gave the Air Force the checkered flag by 0.136 seconds.