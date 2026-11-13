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Hamtramck's New Mayor Says Trump Immigration Crackdown Is Scaring Off Residents
By Marcus Taylor,9 days ago
Hamtramck has a new mayor, and he is already raising alarms about what President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown is doing to his city. Muhith Mahmood, sworn in Sunday, says the climate of fear surrounding enforcement is hurting Hamtramck's ability to draw new residents and sustain the tax base that keeps the small Wayne County city running.