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Denver FBI Probe Helps Take Down Gootloader Malware Hitting Millions Worldwide
By Tessa Bryant,7 days ago
An investigation that began with the FBI’s Cyber Squad in Denver has helped trigger a sweeping international crackdown on Gootloader, a malware loader that installs other malware worldwide. The bureau’s Denver field office announced the disruption Thursday, framing the local probe as the spark behind a much larger coordinated law enforcement strike.
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