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Stuart Air Show: What to know about traffic, parking and getting to Witham Field
By Johann Hoffend,8 days ago
The Stuart Air Show is preparing to take flight at Witham Field, bringing aircraft, crowds and heavier traffic to the Stuart area. The air show is celebrating its 37th year at Witham Field. Lee Potter with the Stuart Air Show said this year’s event will feature the F-16 demo team along with a variety of other aircraft arriving throughout the week.