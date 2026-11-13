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Op-Ed: N.J. was warned about its ballot safeguards. Here’s what happened next
By Hudson County View,7 days ago
In an editorial, Long Hill Township resident Christopher Shyers explores the timeline of what happened after New Jersey was warned about its ballot safeguards. I’m worried about election fraud in New Jersey, and the public record backs up that worry. It documents two things. First, New Jersey has real, proven fraud cases, mostly involving mail-in ballots and voter registrations.