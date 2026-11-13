undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Flyers Announce Military Appreciation Plans Ahead of Military Appreciation Game Presented by Toyota
By Philadelphia Flyers,7 days ago
Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced their military appreciation initiatives ahead of the team’s annual Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota. As part of the organization’s continued commitment to the Philadelphia community, the Flyers have partnered with several local organizations to honor and pay tribute to active-duty service members and veterans across the region, while creating meaningful experiences for them and their families.