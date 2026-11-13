undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Column: Fans growing tired of Pat McAfee’s shtick on ‘College GameDay’
8 days ago
In College GameDay’s Instagram posts featuring Pat McAfee, fans “will find a ton of people trolling the host in the exact same way” saying that McAfee is “cringe, and his shtick is tired,” according to Luke Winkie of SLATE. ESPN changed the nature of GameDay in 2022 and turned over “one of its marquee panel slots” to McAfee, “an NFL punter turned sports-media mogul with a distinct MAGA-ish gestalt.” Everyone “implicitly understood why ESPN made this move.” McAfee’s ascension was “designed to defang the network’s buttoned-up aesthetic,” making it “more palatable to this profane horde of Trumpified young men who -- especially during the bleary-eyed miasma of 2025 -- were understood to represent a new cultural mainstream.” That “worked for a while,” but in 2026, the “worm began to turn.” Hundreds of comments “are spread across GameDay’s social media accounts, and all of them share the same diction.” They often “make reference to the rapidly ballooning college football postseason bracket.” Always they are “threaded with a rabid distaste for the suffocating array of sports-betting commercials.” College football fans are “not a reliably liberal voting bloc, to say the least.” That they are also “broadly fed up” with McAfee signals a “vibe shift that transcends party lines” (SLATE, 11/11).