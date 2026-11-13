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Tributes honor NBC’s Dan Hicks as the voice of golf and a ‘broadcaster’s broadcaster’
8 days ago
Tributes continue to pour in on the passing of NBC Sports’ DAN HICKS. GOLF’s Alan Bastable wrote Hicks was “not only a comforting and authoritative voice but also a permanent one, as if he’d always been here and always would be.” He was “youthful, too, both in appearance and energy.” When the news of his death broke Thursday morning, if “you were a sports fan and especially a golf fan, it took your breath away.” Bastable: “It’s hard for news to do that in 2026, but this announcement did.” The “avalanche of remembrances” Thursday displayed warm, inclusive and “more interested in promoting others than himself, which is what you want from a lead announcer.” Bastable: “Hicks made you care” (GOLF, 11/13).