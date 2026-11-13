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Report: Netflix seen as favorite to possibly takeover post-spinoff NBCUniversal
8 days ago
The only media company of considerable size that could currently be “ripe for a takeover” is NBCUniversal, which, following its planned spinoff from Comcast in mid-2027, “could fetch $60 billion from a motivated buyer,” with Netflix seen as the “leading candidate,” according to sources cited by Todd Spangler of VARIETY. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, after walking away from the streamer’s effort to acquire Warner Bros. and HBO, said that his “key takeaway was that ‘we really built our M&A muscle.’” Meanwhile, Comcast execs, in announcing the NBCU spinoff plans in June, added that they “weren’t splitting up the media company to ready it for a sale.” But when pressed about the possibility of M&A after the separation, Comcast co-CEO Mike Cavanagh, who is set to become NBCU’s CEO post-spin, “suggested deals could be in the offing.” NBC has big sports rights deals, including pacts with the NFL, the NBA and MLB. Third Bridge telecom and media analyst John Conca said, “Netflix is looking at sports, theatrical and experiences. NBCU ticks all of those boxes.” NBC’s large stable of sports rights and other entertainment IP would give Netflix a “wealth of new content to attract and retain subscribers” (VARIETY, 11/12).