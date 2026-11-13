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25 firefighters graduate from Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Fire and Training Emergency Academy
By WBRZ Staff,8 days ago
BATON ROUGE — Twenty-five firefighters graduated from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Fire and Training Emergency Academy on Friday. The 191st graduating class of the 16-week academy included firefighters from across the state. The graduation ceremony was held at the Louisiana State Police Academy Theater in Baton Rouge.
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