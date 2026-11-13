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Report: Serie A clubs push back on media stake sale talks with Avenue Capital
8 days ago
Some Serie A clubs have “expressed doubts” over selling a stake in the league’s international media right business to Avenue Capital, “delaying and complicating talks” over the deal, according to sources cited by Elvira Pollina of REUTERS. Avenue Capital offered $354M (€320M) for a “roughly 10% stake in the vehicle that will hold Serie A’s international broadcasting, sponsorship and betting rights,” valuing the business at about $3.54B. However, sources said that “some of the 20 clubs comprising the league were unconvinced by Avenue Capital’s offer and opposed entering exclusive negotiations with the fund,” arguing that while Serie A “conducts a detailed assessment of its bid, it should retain the flexibility to consider alternative offers.” Sources said that at this stage Avenue Capital “remained the only bidder actively negotiating with the league even though the association had not granted formal exclusive talks.” They did not provide specific numbers, but noted that “enough clubs had expressed reservations to delay the process.” Any deal requires the backing of at least 14 of Serie A’s 20 clubs (REUTERS, 11/13).