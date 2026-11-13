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Sports Business Daily: Executive Transactions - November 13, 2026
9 days ago
BRETT YORMARK announced his impending departure as Big 12 Commissioner last month with the expectation that his next move would be outside college sports. That move became clear Friday morning when the Financial Times reported that Yormark will become CEO of newly formed Milan Sports & Entertainment, a holding company that will run the sports, venue and entertainment interests of GERRY CARDINALE’s RedBird Capital Partners in the city. Yormark intends to stay with the Big 12 through Jan. 31, 2027, before beginning his new position. Yormark will report directly to Cardinale and will lead development and strategy for the new company and evaluate future investment opportunities (SBJ).