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The stream: U2, ‘Misty Green,’ ‘The Chosen,’ Randy Travis
By The Associated Press,8 days ago
U2’s new album and Chris Rock’s latest film are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you. Also among the streaming offerings worth your time this week, as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: a “Proud Family” Christmas special, a new season of “The Chosen” and an album of unreleased Randy Travis music.