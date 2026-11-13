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Historic Loew’s Jersey Theatre Returns to Its Original Splendor After $130M Restoration
By Jacqueline Larcara,9 days ago
If there was ever a time to use the phrase “if these walls could talk,” it would be when stepping into the newly restored historic Loew’s Jersey Theatre in Jersey City. Jazz pianist Duke Ellington, vaudeville performer Gracie Allen and comedian Bob Hope took the stage there in the ‘30s. R&B singer Patti LaBelle, Hoboken’s own Yo La Tengo and singer-songwriter Beck performed there in the 2000s. Authors Stephen King and George R. R. Martin did readings in 2016 and 2018. And in a significant yet little-known moment for New Jersey pop culture, a young Frank Sinatra is said to have taken then-girlfriend Nancy Barbato to see Bing Crosby perform in 1933, inspiring the Hoboken kid to become a singer himself. More than its live performances, Loew’s operated as a groundbreaking movie house; the Village Voice once playfully called it the best movie theater in New York.