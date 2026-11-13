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Media Notes
8 days ago
On Long Island, Anthony Rieber wrote ESPN has been “phasing out” BottomLine ticker, its scroll at the bottom of the screen, which was an innovation when it was introduced in 1995. That process “appears to be complete now” that the college football and college basketball seasons are upon us and there was no BottomLine during ESPN’s game coverage. ESPN said that the BottomLine “will continue to appear during pregame, halftime and postgame studio programming, and during weather delays or if there’s significant breaking news or an ESPN programming change.” News and talk-format shows “could also still see tickers in use” (NEWSDAY, 11/13).