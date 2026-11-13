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Rise in Local Mpox Cases Prompts Expanded County Outreach
By Cassie N. Saunders,8 days ago
The County is reporting an increase in local mpox cases with 16 confirmed since October 2026, and 48 total so far this year. This reflects a rise from 35 cases in 2025. An infectious disease transmitted through closes contact, including intimacy, mpox has two variants that cause disease in people, Clade I and Clade II. Clade II has driven most cases since the virus first appeared in the region in 2022. Clade I has circulated in California since 2025, and San Diego County health officials have confirmed 10 Clade I cases since July 2026.