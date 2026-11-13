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Maplesville reaches new heights with state volleyball run
By Carey Reeder,8 days ago
Thank you to Central Alabama Electric Cooperative and Central Access for sponsoring our volleyball coverage this season. Maplesville High School rode into the Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament on a high as the runners-up from the South Super Regional Tournament. The Red Devils capitalized on a fantastic regular season with a postseason run that ended in Birmingham at the state tournament.