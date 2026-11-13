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‘Friday The 13th’: Horror Franchise Returns To Theaters Next Year For Thirteenth Installment With Legacy Director Steve Miner Behind The Camera
By Ned Booth,7 days ago
At long last, one of the horror genre’s most iconic slashers will return to the big screen, with the director who gave him his signature look back behind the camera. It’s news “Friday The 13th” fans have waited nearly two decades for: Jason Voorhees lives. The hockey-masked killer returns to theaters in 2027 for the franchise’s thirteenth installment, with Steve Miner, who helmed “Friday The 13th Part II” and “Friday The 13th Part III,” back to direct. Miner shoots a script from David Fliegel, with producers including the Barsamian family via Horror, Inc. and CatchLight Studios. Cineverse handles the new movie’s North American theatrical release.