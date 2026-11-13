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‘Bullfrog’: Jon Haam & Andrew Koji To Star In Upcoming Psychological Thriller From Japanese Director Takashi Miike
By Ned Booth,8 days ago
The ever-prolific Takashi Miike already has his next film lined up, and this time he has Jon Hamm and Andrew Koji as his leads. Variety reports that the pair of actors will star in “Bullfrog,” a psychological thriller set in Tokyo, Japan. The movie comes on the heels of Miike’s latest “Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo,” which just had its world premiere two months ago at TIFF 2026.