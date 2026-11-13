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Chris Rhodes Documents Another Side of Portofino’s Hotel Splendido
9 days ago
Two partially drawn cream curtains stir in the breeze, framing a strip of rippling azure sea beneath a cloud-dotted sky. Dreamy and perspectival, the photograph recalls an Andrew Wyeth painting – a slice of quiet beauty, offered up for our contemplation. It is the opening image of Splendido, a new photo book by British photographer Chris Rhodes, offering a singular portrait of the legendary Portofino hotel. Published by RVB Books and commissioned by luxury hospitality group Belmond, the hotel’s owner, Splendido is the latest instalment of As Seen By, Belmond’s ongoing series of artist collaborations. An accompanying exhibition of 27 photographs from the book opened last week at Aperture’s new New York space, bringing a splash of Italian sunshine to the chilly Upper West Side.