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BURTON FOOTBALL ENDS SEASON WITH BI-DISTRICT LOSS TO HARPER
By Doug Brown,8 days ago
The Burton Panther Football Team saw their season come to an end last (Thursday) night with a 27-7 loss to the Harper Longhorns in the Bi-District Round of the playoffs. The Panthers had to play without starting quarterback Kayden Patterson, who broke his collar bone in last week's game against Somerville. Isaac Matthies and Jackson Burch handled the QB duties for Burton.