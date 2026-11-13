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Costco’s Kirkland Whipped Cream Has Been Recalled in 12 States Just Weeks Ahead of Thanksgiving
8 days ago
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links." Many of us can't imagine a Thanksgiving table without a bunch of pies and some whipped cream, but if you recently bought your can at Costco, you may want to take a second look at the label before spraying a dollop on your slice: Kirkland whipped cream sold at Costco has just been recalled in 12 states.
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