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‘Nowhere To Lay My Eyes’ & ‘The Day She Returns’ Trailers: Hong Sang-Soo Brings Two New Films To NYFF64
By Edward Davis,7 days ago
Few filmmakers work at the pace of Hong Sang-Soo, who seems to have a new film—or two—ready for nearly every major festival season. Following its North American premiere at this year’s New York Film Festival, Hong’s 34th feature, “The Day She Returns,” is now headed for a U.S. theatrical release courtesy of Cinema Guild, opening December 18 at New York’s Metrograph.