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‘The Complete Kubrick’: Rare Footage, Lost Scenes & The Fascinating Contradictions Behind Stanley Kubrick’s Masterpieces
By Rodrigo Perez,8 days ago
Anyone willing to invest in the Criterion Collection’s massive, indispensable thirty-disc “The Complete Kubrick” collection probably already knows the films by heart. Stanley Kubrick’s body of work is GOAT-tier, god-level cinema, an extraordinary run of masterpieces dissected, debated, imitated, and studied for decades, yet still rattling around in our brains and resonating somewhere deep in our unconscious. “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “The Shining,” “Dr. Strangelove,” “A Clockwork Orange,” “Full Metal Jacket,” “Lolita,” “Barry Lyndon,” and “Eyes Wide Shut” are hardly films in need of rediscovery, at least not in the conventional sense.