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China-nexus actor uses AI tool in campaign targeting US defense, semiconductor industries
By David Jones,8 days ago
A suspected China-nexus threat group used an AI pen-testing framework in a campaign targeting key U.S. sectors, including advanced semiconductors, U.S. defense industry and civil-society organizations, according to a report released Thursday by Palo Alto Networks. The attackers combined the Cairn framework with two Chinese open-source models, DeepSeek and Zhipu...