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What Does the Dem Trifecta Mean for PA?
By John Hinshaw,4 days ago
Pennsylvania Democrats enjoyed their first outright trifecta since 1978. It is unlikely that they will lose it anytime soon. It is noteworthy that even in a great year for Republicans, such as 2024, they only won one seat in the state Senate and none in the state House. In 2026, Republicans lost three seats in the Senate and eight in the House. These losses were concentrated in the collar counties around Philadelphia, the Lehigh Valley, and the Pittsburgh suburbs.