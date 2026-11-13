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Steven Spielberg Believes Empathy Is Our ‘Only Real Superpower’
By Erica Gonzales,8 days ago
As rain poured down on Manhattan Thursday night, so did the tributes to Steven Spielberg. The veteran director was honored at this year’s MoMA Film Benefit, presented by Chanel, with homages from fellow icons of cinema and collaborators including Martin Scorsese, Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, and Ariana DeBose. To top off the night, Spielberg (and the crowd) was treated to a surprise acoustic performance by Bruce Springsteen.