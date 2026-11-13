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Firearm deer season opens Saturday; Nebraska officials urge hunters to review safety rules
By NTV News,9 days ago
With firearm deer season starting Saturday, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is reminding hunters to review safety rules to prevent hunting accidents. The commission says hunters should treat every firearm as if it is loaded and always point the muzzle in a safe direction. Keep their finger off the trigger guard until they are ready to fire and to be mindful of their target.