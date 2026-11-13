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Man arrested on kidnapping, assault charges after 100+ mph chase in Warren County
By Shea Baechle,8 days ago
What speed was Christian Thurman driving during the high-speed chase?. What injuries did the victim sustain during the domestic assault?. Why was Christian Thurman charged with First-Degree Kidnapping and Domestic Assault?. A Wright City man was taken into custody after an early-morning incident and pursuit on Thursday in Warren County.
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