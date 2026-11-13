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Chi Omega to Host 75th Annual Songfest Benefiting Make-A-Wish Foundation
By University of Southern Mississippi,8 days ago
The Epsilon Delta Chapter of Chi Omega Sorority at The University of Southern Mississippi will host the 75th edition of Songfest, a treasured annual music event, on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 6:30 p.m. in Reed Green Coliseum on the Hattiesburg campus. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted in support of the event and sorority’s charity beneficiary, the Mississippi Make-A-Wish Foundation.