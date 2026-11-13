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$26.7M Mountain View ERCIP Microgrid Awarded to Martin Brothers Construction, USACE San Francisco District
7 days ago
Strengthening military installation energy resilience, safeguarding critical power infrastructure against grid disruptions, and advancing clean energy independence, Martin Brothers Construction has been awarded a $26,711,770 firm-fixed-price USACE contract. Administered by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers San Francisco District under a small business set-aside, the military construction (MILCON) project finances the complete construction of an Energy Resilience and Conservation Investment Program (ERCIP) microgrid in Mountain View, California.