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John Deere wants Field to Freight fleet to lead by example
By Donna Savits,8 days ago
The director of biofuels with John Deere says the company’s Field to Freight initiative demonstrates a commitment to utilizing biofuels produced by their farmer customers. Nate Green tells Brownfield, “Intentionally trying to set an example for other fleets that hopefully they get interested in seeing what’s possible in their own fleet operations.” He says, “The more biofuels that we can utilize, the better it’s going to be for ultimately farmers.”
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