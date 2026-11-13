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Weiler Volunteers Package 21,600 Meals For Iowa Children
By Donna Savits,8 days ago
Weiler employees and community volunteers came together on November 5 to help fight hunger across Iowa, packaging 21,600 meals for Meals from the Heartland. A total of 97 volunteers participated in the effort, surpassing the original goal of 20,000 meals. The packaged meals will remain in Iowa and provide enough food to feed 83 children for an entire year.
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