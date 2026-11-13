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Connecticut Man Jailed on $100,000 Bail Following DUI Arrest in Franklin County
By Staff Report,8 days ago
A Connecticut man is being held in the Franklin County Jail after Pennsylvania State Police filed driving under the influence and multiple traffic-related charges stemming from an incident in Greene Township. 33-year-old Davonte Kevon Fryer of Hartford, Connecticut, faces five charges in connection with an incident that occurred Wednesday, November...
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