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Gatton honors inaugural Alumni Excellence Award recipients
By Stephen Woodward,4 days ago
Since its inaugural class graduated in 2010, East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy has grown into a nationally recognized program with more than 1,000 alumni practicing around the world. To recognize these graduates for their professional accomplishments, leadership, innovation and service, the college presented its inaugural Gatton...