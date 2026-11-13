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ETSU’s Dr. Sarah Thomason elected to leadership role with AAPP
By Stephen Woodward,7 days ago
Dr. Sarah Thomason, chair and professor of Pharmacy Practice at East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy, is president-elect of the American Association of Psychiatric Pharmacists (AAPP) Board of Directors for the 2027-29 term. The position will oversee a national body of nearly 3,000 psychiatric pharmacists who specialize...