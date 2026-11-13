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Mosquito Dreams Part 5: Bakelite With a Bird Strike
By Joris Peels,7 days ago
The De Havilland Mosquito was a remarkably successful aircraft. Though not as lauded as the Spitfire, it still played an important role in special missions, taking the fight to the Nazis and serving as a true multirole aircraft suited to the myriad roles assigned to it. Built across England in a distributed way, using available wood and small woodworking firms, it also pointed to a path of industrializing aviation that we see today in how Boeing, Airbus, and others operate. By using locally available resources, the Mosquito pointed to a way towards supply chain resilience that we should be taking but are not.