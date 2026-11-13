undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
To the VICTOR Belong the Spoils: Army 3D Prints Heavy-Fuel Rotary Engine
By Joris Peels,7 days ago
A US Army project has led to the 3D printing of a multi-fuel engine. Also called a heavy fuel engine, jet fuel engine, or kerosene engine, these engines are a mainstay for UAVs and other craft. They can run on JP-8 and other fuels. This simplifies the military’s supply chain and makes it easier for them to keep the whole Army moving. At the same time, the US critically needs to manufacture millions of drones, and so far it cannot. The US Army DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory made the VICTOR rotary engine hybrid specifically for UAVs. The engine, coupled with a 400-volt motor-generator, was developed as part of the Versatile Tactical Power and Propulsion essential research programs.