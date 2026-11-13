undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wisconsin Supreme Court Agrees to Hear a Case That Could Overturn ACT 10
7 days ago
(Wisconsin Radio Network) The Wisconsin Supreme Court agrees to hear a case that could overturn ACT 10. According to the Wisconsin Radio Network, Act 10 went into effect 15 years ago, the work of then Governor Scott Walker and Republican majorities in the Wisconsin Legislature. As a result, public sector employees with the exception of law enforcement and firefighters lost collective bargaining rights.
3