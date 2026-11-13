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UNC Back Home for a Primetime Matchup with Louisville
By Ed Billick,8 days ago
After two tough losses, North Carolina bounced back with a win over UConn last week. The Tar Heels (5-4, 3-3 ACC) now turn their attention to a much more formidable opponent, welcoming #14 Louisville to Kenan Stadium for a Saturday night ACC clash. The Cardinals (6-3, 5-2) are riding a four-game win streak after routing Georgia Tech last week. Kickoff is set for 7:00 on WBT.