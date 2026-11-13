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To get Americans to care about climate change, just call it climate change
8 days ago
You may be hearing phrases like “climate crisis,” “climate emergency” and “climate justice” a lot as the 2026 United Nations climate summit is underway. Political leaders, including U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, are using them to try to get across the urgent risks and consequences of climate change. The danger is real, but is using this language actually persuasive?
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