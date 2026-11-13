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Morgan Park students protest football coach’s dismissal
By Crusader Staff,8 days ago
Hundreds of Morgan Park High School students walked out of classes Tuesday, November 10, protesting the dismissal of longtime football coach Chris “CJ” James and the administration’s decision to withdraw the Mustangs from the remaining Public League postseason competition. Chicago Crusader photojournalist Marcus Robinson was on-site as students streamed out of the school building.
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