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Ahmed Moor, John Fetterman’s first challenger, envisions ‘Palestine-Israel, from the river to the sea’
By Sharon Udasin,9 days ago
When Ahmed Moor started his freshman year at the University of Pennsylvania in 2002, he remembers navigating an atmosphere of Islamophobia around the one-year anniversary of Sept. 11. He recounted how as he was exiting a derelict math building known for what Moor described as its “dungeon-like” interior, he overheard...