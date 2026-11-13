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Nessel launches antitrust lawsuit against Mackinac ferry operator, alleging monopoly
By Michigan Advance,8 days ago
This story was originally published by Michigan Advance. Sign up for their weekly newsletter at michiganadvance.com/subscribe. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Hoffmann Family of Companies, a Florida-based private equity firm, which currently owns all of the passenger ferries that serve Mackinac Island. Nessel’s office alleges that the company’s acquisitions have created an illegal monopoly.