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Artist Join in Catoctin Holiday Art Tour this Weekend
8 days ago
Twenty Loudoun artist will display their works during the 15th annual Catoctin Holiday Art Tour on Nov. 14 and 15. Art seekers are invited to drive along some of the most scenic western Loudoun roads to visit nine studios, many of which will be serving local food and wine. Pieces include work in glass, wood, jewelry, fiber, metalwork, painting, pottery, photography, sculpture, and more.