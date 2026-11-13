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Winnsboro issues emergency water shutdown due to main breach
By LaShanda McCuin,8 days ago
WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - An emergency water system shutdown is in place for the Town of Winnsboro, Mayor Alice Wallace-James said in a Facebook post. The mayor said the shutdown is due to a critical main breach that requires immediate repairs on Gum Street. For the safety of the public, all water services will be suspended throughout the town until the repairs are complete.
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